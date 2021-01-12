Highway AD in Texas County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace the culvert pipe under the roadway.
The road will be closed between Raven Drive and Panther Road.
Weather permitting, the road will close 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 15.
Motorists are urged to seek and alternate route.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
spotlight
Highway AD in Texas County to CLOSE for Pipe Replacement
- Houston Herald • news@houstonherald.com
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Most Popular
Articles
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug and weapons charges against Licking woman
- Former sheriff, deputy scheduled to stand trial in September
- Wanted woman arrested in Texas County
- Man injured after horse drags him at Summersville
- Local man charged with Bootheel offense
- $3,500 in tools stolen from Cabool residence
- Authorities investigate missing cattle
- Man faces felony charges after high speed pursuit at Cabool
- Houston police investigate missing pallets
- One picked up on DWI offense, patrol says
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.