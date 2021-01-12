 

Highway AD in Texas County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace the culvert pipe under the roadway.

The road will be closed between Raven Drive and Panther Road.                                                           

Weather permitting, the road will close 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 15.

Motorists are urged to seek and alternate route.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

