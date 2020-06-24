BIG CREEK BRIDGE

Replacement of the Big Creek Bridge on Highway 17 near Eunice was recently approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Construction is slated to be completed by the end of the year. 

Contractor crews have begun work to replace the Highway 17 bridge over Big Creek near Eunice.

As construction is under way, traffic will use a temporary bridge with an 11-foot width restriction.

The section of roadway is between Highway 137 and Chapel Road, north of Summersville.

Missouri Department of Transportation officials anticipate that the project will be completed by Thursday, Dec. 31.

This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across Missouri.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, call MoDOT's customer service center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or  visit www.modot.org/southeast.

