The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened Highway 17 on Monday morning after high water damaged a temporary road near Eunice that accommodated a bridge replacement project.
On Saturday, the resident engineer reported water had receded and the contractor was removing pipe ends and starting work on the repairs.
Detours had been in place.
