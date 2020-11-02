CONSTRUCTION SITE

Workmen Thursday on Highway 17 north of Summersville, where heavy rainfall sent culverts into the air at a temporary road. The highway remains closed and detours are in place. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened Highway 17 on Monday morning after high water damaged a temporary road near Eunice that accommodated a bridge replacement project.

On Saturday, the resident engineer reported water had receded and the contractor was removing pipe ends and starting work on the repairs.

Detours had been in place.

