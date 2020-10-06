VOLLEYBALL ACTION TONIGHT

The Houston High School 2020 varsity volleyball team. Front row, from left, Mackenzie Holder, Prairie Nunnery, Janessa Foster, Kellsi Gayer and Aliyah Walker. Back row, Paige Dennis, Angie Smith, Jordyn Lay, Karly Drake, Sarah Purcell, Hannah Dzurick, Taylor Burch and Lili Amick. Not shown: Mali Brookshire.

 FILE PHOTO

This evening's Houston High School varsity volleyball game — which features senior night activities — will be broadcast live at houstonherald.com/live.

Depending on how long the junior varsity game lasts, viewers can expect to see the action begin at about 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. 

