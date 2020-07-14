Houston High School will hold a prom Friday at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

Postponed earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event is held with several stipulations and paperwork that is required to be completed by attendees.

Juniors and seniors received an email outlining plans. Forms also are available at the district superintendent’s office. 

 

