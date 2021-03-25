Today's HHS baseball game has been postponed due to weather.
Houston was set to play Mountain Grove at 4 in the Houston Wood Bat Tournament.
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. The rain may be heavy at times. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 4:59 pm
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Northwestern Howell County in south central Missouri... Southwestern Texas County in south central Missouri... Eastern Douglas County in southwestern Missouri... Northeastern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri... Southern Wright County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 1227 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate rainfall across much of Douglas County, Ozark County, and southern Wright County. This will cause small stream flooding, particularly in the Fox Creek, Wolf Creek, Upper North Fork River, Spring Creek, and Bryant Creek basins. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... North Fork River at Highway EE, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Spring Creek at County Road 142, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, Fox Creek at County Road 246, and Bryant Creek at County ROad 223. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&
