HHS tentatively sets prom date

Houston High School has tentatively set a date for prom.

It is July 17.

An earlier planned event was postponed when classes adjourned for the year in the spring due to the COVID-19 virus in the state.

Houston summer school set

Summer school has been announced at Houston High School.

The session runs eight days from July 20-30. It is Monday-Thursday each week. Enrollment surveys are due by Friday.

Summer school — for the same dates — also are planned at the elementary and middle school.

For additional information, contact the building office.

