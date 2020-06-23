HHS tentatively sets prom date
Houston High School has tentatively set a date for prom.
It is July 17.
An earlier planned event was postponed when classes adjourned for the year in the spring due to the COVID-19 virus in the state.
Houston summer school set
Summer school has been announced at Houston High School.
The session runs eight days from July 20-30. It is Monday-Thursday each week. Enrollment surveys are due by Friday.
Summer school — for the same dates — also are planned at the elementary and middle school.
For additional information, contact the building office.
