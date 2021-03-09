TOPS SCA

Houston High School winners at the annual SCA Math and Science Relay. Front row, from left: Kaleigh Barker, Hannah Sawyer, Summer Albrecht, Mackenzie Holder, Logyn Foster and Bourbon Campbell. Back row: Andy Durham, Brysen Frisbee, Cody Stilley, Phoenix Amick-Smart, Alex Swallow, Devon Sawyer, Nick Washko and Austin Blankenship.

 Submitted photo

Houston High School placed first overall in the recent South Central Association Math and Science Relays.

Each school district enters three students per category.

Here are the individual winners.

MATH

Algebra II: Aliyah Walker, third place; and Casey Merckling, sixth.

Trigonometry: Devon Sawyer, first; Logynn Foster, eighth; and Bourbon Campbell, ninth.

Probability and Statistics: Summer Albrecht, seventh.

Advanced Math: Devon Sawyer, first; Andy Durham, sixth; and Kaileigh Barker, tenth.

SCIENCE

Physical Science: Phoenix Amick-Smart, fifth; and Brysen Frisbee, sixth.

Biology I: Cody Stilley, sixth.

Biology II: Alexander Swallow, first; Mackenzie Holder, third; and Destiny York, sixth.

Chemistry I: Andy Durham, third; and Austin Blankenship, seventh.

Advanced Chemistry: Devon Sawyer, first; and Nicholas Washko, second.

Anatomy and Physiology: Hannah Sawyer, second; and Summer Albrecht,  fourth.

Physics: Andy Durham, second.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments