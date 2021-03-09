Houston High School placed first overall in the recent South Central Association Math and Science Relays.
Each school district enters three students per category.
Here are the individual winners.
MATH
Algebra II: Aliyah Walker, third place; and Casey Merckling, sixth.
Trigonometry: Devon Sawyer, first; Logynn Foster, eighth; and Bourbon Campbell, ninth.
Probability and Statistics: Summer Albrecht, seventh.
Advanced Math: Devon Sawyer, first; Andy Durham, sixth; and Kaileigh Barker, tenth.
SCIENCE
Physical Science: Phoenix Amick-Smart, fifth; and Brysen Frisbee, sixth.
Biology I: Cody Stilley, sixth.
Biology II: Alexander Swallow, first; Mackenzie Holder, third; and Destiny York, sixth.
Chemistry I: Andy Durham, third; and Austin Blankenship, seventh.
Advanced Chemistry: Devon Sawyer, first; and Nicholas Washko, second.
Anatomy and Physiology: Hannah Sawyer, second; and Summer Albrecht, fourth.
Physics: Andy Durham, second.
