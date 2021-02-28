SWEEP SCA

Teams from Houston High School swept the Scholar Bowl competition Saturday.

Houston High School’s Scholar Bowl teams swept the South Central Association competition on Saturday, taking first in the varsity and junior varsity events.

Jason Pounds said he believed it was the first time since he began coaching in 2013-2014 that Houston has won both brackets.

Houston also took four individual medals. Andy Durham took first place, averaging 85 points per game for the preliminary rounds. Ben Cook placed third with 65 points per game. For the junior varsity, Kaelan Ireland won first place with 76.67 points per game and Jacina Crockett won second with 56.67.

The students will move to district competition next month.

