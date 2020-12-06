The Houston High School Student Council is collecting non-perishable items for the Texas County Food Pantry.
The drive ends Wednesday, Dec. 16. Students should bring items to their ATLAS classes. The class that collects the most items will receive a pizza lunch on Thursday, Dec. 17, courtesy of student council.
Items from each class will also be added up to determine a total number per grade. The winning grade will be awarded points toward Battle of the Classes.
