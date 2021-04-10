The Houston High School softball team was scheduled to play today (Saturday, April 10) in a tournament at Conway, but the event has been canceled due to wet conditions.
HHS softball: Today's Conway Tournament canceled
- Houston Herald • news@houstonherald.com
