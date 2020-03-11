The Houston High School softball team will host a “fundraiser feed” from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, (March 16) at the softball field. 

Attendees can get a pork sandwich, bag of chips, cookie and drink for $5.

Proceeds will go toward new uniforms and equipment for the Lady Tigers.

