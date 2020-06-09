Houston High School recently graduated seniors who could receive $973,366 in scholarships and other aid, school officials announced. Many of the financial awards were disclosed during graduation June 6.
PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR EDUCATIONAL
EXCELLENCE
Receiving the award were Gracie Akers, Hunter Brim, Emma Bryant, Dakota Burchett, Isaiah Busé, Savannah Cope, Katch Crawford, Dalton Dzurick, Viviana Guerra, Elliot Holloway, Kelly Hubbs, Janae Huff, Angelina Kelly, Taylor Medlock, Bailey Moore, Jazmin Morton, Jaekan Moss, Dontae Pritchett, Gwendalyn Sprouse, Winter Lee-Tomaszewski, Victoria Tucker, Baylee Weaver, Sara Willoughby and Connor Wilson.
PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR EDUCATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT
Receiving the award were Callie Adey, Noah Arthur, Elizabeth Bleckler, Jacob DeWolfe, Ethan Fuwell, Kameron Hall, Sterling Jackson, Faith Kennedy, Tristan Leier, Clayton Moore, Yemoja Pritchett, Kyler Ramsey, Zackery Romines, Leila Shelhammer, Jaryn Steffen, Hunter Stilley, Kylie Stokes, Jimmie Thompson, Kayla Turner, Devin Wallander and Nicholas Zamarron.
GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER AWARD
Receiving the award were Hunter Brim, Emma Bryant, Isaiah Busé, Katch Crawford, Jacob DeWolfe, Kelly Hubbs, Bailey Moore and Jaekan Moss.
A+ RECIPIENTS
Receiving the award were Callie Adey, Gracie Akers, Hunter Brim, Dakota Burchett, Isaiah Buse’, Savannah Cope, Dalton Dzurick, Viviana Guerra, Abbie Hatton, Kelly Hubbs, Janae Huff, Sterling Jackson, Angelina Kelly, Tristan Leier, Taylor Medlock, Kyle Mills, Bailey Moore, Clayton Moore, Robert Mortensen, Jaekan Moss, Linda Neal, Mason Philipp, Kyler Ramsey, Leila Shelhammer, Pheadra Smith, Jaryn Steffen, Hunter Stilley, Madyson Tune, Kayla Turner, Baylee Weaver, Sara Willoughby and Connor Wilson.
SOUTH CENTRAL CAREER CENTER CERTIFICATE RECIPIENTS
Receiving the award were Callie Adey, health sciences; Taylor Brown, health sciences; Savannah Cope, health sciences; Daniel Foster, welding; Abbie Hatton, health sciences; Janae Huff, health sciences; Jacob Koch, welding; Kylie Stokes, health sciences; John Wallace, auto mechanic technology; and Sara Willoughby, health sciences.
BRIGHT FLIGHT-ELIGIBLE RECIPIENTS
Receiving the award were Isaiah Busé, Katch Crawford, Jaekan Moss and Dontae Pritchett.
EDUCATIONAL EMPOWERMENT SCHOLARSHIP FORMALLY KNOWN AS CITIZENS FOR EDUCATION WORTH $250
Receiving the award were Dakota Burchett, Angel Kelly, Jazmin Morton, Victoria Tucker and Kayla Turner.
Alternates: Viviana Guerra and Clayton Moore.
SIMMONS BANK SCHOLARSHIP FORMALLY KNOWN
AS LANDMARK BANK SCHOLARSHIP
WORTH $500
Receiving the award were Mason Philipp and Kayla Turner.
COMMUNITY BETTERMENT SCHOLARSHIP
WORTH $500
Receiving the award were Angelina Kelly and Jazmin Morton.
GALE WRIGHT SCHOLARSHIP
WORTH $500.
This scholarship is being given in loving memory of Mr. Gale Wright, a former history teacher at Houston High School.
Receiving the award were Katch Crawford, Kameron Hall, Kelly Hubbs and Bailey Moore.
NORM EPPERSON SCHOLARSHIP
WORTH $500
This scholarship is being given by Mrs. Juanita Epperson on behalf of the late Mr. Norm Epperson.
Receiving the award were Katch Crawford and Viviana Guerra.
Alternate: Gracie Akers
AMANDA PERKINS
& SONDRA SUTTON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
WORTH $500
Receiving the award were Katch Crawford, Sterling Jackson and Jaekan Moss.
BOOSTER CLUB SCHOLARSHIP
WORTH $250
Receiving the award were Callie Adey, Gracie Akers, Elizabeth Bleckler, Dakota Burchett, Isaiah Busé, Katch Crawford, Dalton Dzurick, Viviana Guerra, Kelly Hubbs, Adryanna Kirn, Jacob Koch, Bailey Moore, Clayton Moore, Pheadra Smith, Winter-Lee Tomaszewski, Victoria Tucker and Baylee Weaver.
VETERANS OF
FOREIGN WARS SCHOLARSHIP FROM THE LICKING MEMORIAL
VFW POST 6337
Receiving the award were Callie Adey, $1,500; Hunter Brim, $2,000; and Mason Philipp, $1,000.
Alternate: Jacob Koch
COMMUNITY BLOOD CENTERS OF THE OZARKS SCHOLARSHIP WORTH $250
Receiving the award were Kameron Hall and Erika Hoth.
TEXAS COUNTY SINGERS VOCAL SCHOLARSHIP WORTH $500
Hunter Brim and Bailey Moore.
ELAINE HOLLENBECK RUSSELL NURSING SCHOLARSHIP
WORTH $500
Receiving the award were Gracie Akers and Janae Huff.
JUSTIN DIXON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
WORTH $250
Receiving the award were Kameron Hall, Abbie Hatton, Jacob Koch and Pheadra Smith
CONNOR CLIFTON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
WORTH $1,000
Receiving the award were Taylor Arbogast, Kelly Hubbs and Jacob Koch.
Receiving scholarships and awards:
Gracie Akers, awarded the John and Naomi Montgomery Scholarship, $5,000 and is renewable for four years; Chancellor’s Leadership Scholarship from OTC, $1,500 and is renewable for two years; Virgil M. Hines Award which honors a senior for scholarship, deportment, morality and general worthiness. Selection is made by majority vote of Houston High School faculty; attending Ozark Technical College, Springfield, Mo.
Hunter Brim, awarded Southeast Missouri State University Scholarship, $68,316;alternate to the Houston High School Alumni Association Scholarship; attending Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Wyatt Brooks, recognized for his service and dedication to our country. He is currently attending boot camp for the U.S. Army; attending U.S. Army.
Dakota Burchett, awarded the Houston High School Class of 1964 Scholarship, $500; attending Evangel University, Springfield, Mo.
Isaiah Busé, awarded the Collins Scholarship, $1,000; McNutt Scholarship from William Woods, $150,000; Honors Program Scholarship, $5,000; Missouri Access Extra Grant, $2,000; attending William Woods University, Fulton, Mo.
Katch Crawford, awarded the Ground Breaking Merit Scholarship from Missouri S&T, $7,000 and is renewable; alternate to the Collins Scholarship; Clinton J. Carr Foundation Scholarship, $2,000 for four years; attending Missouri S&T, Rolla, Mo.
Dalton Dzurick, awarded the Dean’s Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains, $1,000; Donald Flinner Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains, $500; Freddie Hollenbeck Scholarship, $500;MFA Foundation Scholarship, $2,000, sponsored by the MFA Agri-Services in Houston and is one of the approximately 340 scholarships presented this year by MFA Inc., MFA Oil Company and affiliates; Houston FFA Alumni Scholarship, $500; attending Missouri State University, West Plains, Mo.
VIVIANA GUERRA, awarded the College of the Ozarks Scholarship, $13,732;College of the Ozarks Work Program, $5,768; Houston Ministerial Alliance Scholarship, $500; attending College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Mo.
Abbie Hatton, Community Merit Scholarship from OTC, $2,000, renewable for two years; attending Ozark Technical College, Springfield, Mo.
Janae Huff, awarded a show lamb from the Texas County Fair Animal Scholarship Committee; attending Missouri State University, West Plains, Mo.
Sterling Jackson, alternate to the Houston High School Class of 1964 Scholarship; National Junior College Athletic Association, Division II Baseball Scholarship, $700, renewable for two years;Bonnie Carter Memorial Scholarship, $500; attending North Central Missouri College, Trenton, Mo.
Andrea Kerbs, awarded the VFW Art Scholarship, $100; Mahtaban Scholarship from Nossi College of Art, $4,400, and is renewable; attending North Central Missouri College, Trenton, Mo.
Bailey Moore, awarded the SBU Dean’s Scholar Award, $10,500; SBU Vocal Performance Scholarship, $5,000; Missouri State Daughter’s of the American Revolution Nash Music Scholarship, $1,000; Houston High School Alumni Association Scholarship, $1,000; Music Scholarship from Houston United Methodist Church in honor of retired music director, Beth Williamson, $250, for Bailey’s continued participation in vocal music ensemble at a college of her choice; attending Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar, Mo.
Robert Mortensen, awarded the DTC 2020 High School Scholarship from MTI, $15,500; James H. Covert Honor Award, honors a senior who has made progress in general areas of development. Selection is made by majority vote of Houston High School faculty.Attending Midwest Technical Institute, Springfield, Mo.
Lane Revelle, awarded the Federal Supplement Educational Grant, $2,000; Federal Work Study Grant worth $1,900; Access Missouri Grant, $2,000; Power Lifting Scholarship, $11,000;attending Missouri State University, West Plains, Mo.
Gwendalyn Sprouse, awarded a show goat from the Texas County Fair Animal Scholarship Committee; attending City College, Gainesville, Fla.
Winter Lee Tomaszewski, awarded the Truman Access Grant from Truman State University, $2,000; Missouri Access Grant from Truman State University, $2,000; SEE Scholars Grant from Truman State University, $1,500; A+ Recognition Scholarship from Truman State University, $500;Federal SEOG Grant from Truman State University, $400; Housing Support Scholarship from Truman State University, $2,000;Helping Hands Crisis Center Scholarship, $1,000;awarded the Foreign Language Scholarship, $400; attending Truman State University, Kirksville, Mo.
Grand total of scholarships: $973,366.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.