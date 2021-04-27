SCHOLAR BOWL TEAM

Members of the Houston High School varsity Scholar Bowl Team. From left: Andy Durham, Destiny York, Emily Honeycutt and Ben Cook. In back are head coach Jason Pounds, right, and assistant coach James Allen.

 FILE PHOTO

Houston High School's Scholar Bowl team advanced Tuesday to state after a sectional win at South Callaway School District at Mokane. 

The Tigers will travel to Columbia on May 7. 

