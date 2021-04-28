SCHOLAR BOWL TEAM

Members of the Houston High School varsity Scholar Bowl Team. From left: Andy Durham, Destiny York, Emily Honeycutt and Ben Cook. In back are head coach Jason Pounds, right, and assistant coach James Allen.

The Houston High School Scholar Bowl team earned a berth in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 Final Four by defeating South Callaway in a state tournament sectional match Tuesday night in Mokane.

The Tigers qualified for the state playoffs with a win over Thayer in the championship match of the Class 3 District 1 tournament on April 17. Houston will face Fair Grove at 1 p.m. May 7 at the MSHSAA headquarters in Columbia. Palmyra and Cole Camp will duel in the other Class 3 semifinal. Semifinal winners will then battle for the state title and the other teams will play for third place.

The win over South Callaway came as a singular, one-and-done matchup.

