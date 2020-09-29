HOMECOMING

HHS homecoming is rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 9. 

Houston High School has rescheduled Homecoming for Friday, Oct. 9, including a parade, coronation and other activities, as well as Friday night’s football game against Willow Springs.

The parade lineup begins at 12:15 by the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool on King Street. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and will eventually make its way through the downtown business district.

To participate, contact Jason Pounds at jpounds@houston.k12.mo.us. The school asks that large groups or floats practice social distancing — which may require an extra float or wagon to divide a large group.

Houston High School will celebrate throughout the week with the theme, "It's the End of the World As We Know It (And We Feel Fine).”

