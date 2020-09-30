Houston High School has rescheduled homecoming for Friday, Oct. 9, including a coronation during Friday night’s football game against Willow Springs.
The new format does not include a parade, organizers said Wednesday.
You can watch the game at houstonherald.com/live
(Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect no planned parade).
