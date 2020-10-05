HOMECOMING

HHS homecoming is rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 9. 

Houston High School has rescheduled homecoming for this Friday including a  coronation during Friday night’s football game against Willow Springs.

The new format does not include a parade, organizers said Wednesday.

You can watch the game at houstonherald.com/live

