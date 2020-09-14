Homecoming Queen candidates have been announced at Houston High School. Activities are occurring this week with a coronation on Friday.
Named are: Destiny York and Janessa Foster, seniors; Ashleigh Loman and Emilee Weaver, juniors; Karly Drake and Katie Jo Chipps, sophomores; and Madeline Holder and Reygan Woodard, freshmen.
