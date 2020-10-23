Houston High School has rescheduled its homecoming football game twice amid coronavirus concerns. If all goes as planned, the event will take place Friday (tonight, Oct. 23) against Mountain View-Liberty and will be the first game of the season at Tiger Stadium.
A coronation ceremony is planned beginning at 6:30 p.m..
Homecoming Queen candidates are: Destiny York and Janessa Foster, seniors; Ashleigh Loman and Emilee Weaver, juniors; Karly Drake and Katie Jo Chipps, sophomores; and Madeline Holder and Reygan Woodard, freshmen.
It will also be Senior Night, and the Tiger Pride Marching band will perform for the first time this season.
The school district earlier decided that no parade would be held this year.
You can watch the game live at houstonherald.com/live. The pre-game show starts at about 6:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.