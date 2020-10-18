TIGER HOMECOMING

Houston High School has rescheduled its homecoming football game twice amid coronavirus concerns. If all goes as planned, the event will take place Friday against Mountain View-Liberty and will be the first game of the season at Tiger Stadium.

A coronation is planned.

Homecoming Queen candidates are: Destiny York and Janessa Foster, seniors; Ashleigh Loman and Emilee Weaver, juniors; Karly Drake and Katie Jo Chipps, sophomores; and Madeline Holder and Reygan Woodard, freshmen.

It will also be Senior Night, and the Tiger Pride Marching band will perform for the first time this season.

The school district earlier decided that no parade would be held this year.

You can watch the game live at houstonherald.com/live. The pre-game show starts at about 6:45 p.m.

