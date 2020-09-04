Houston High School's annual homecoming parade is set for Friday, Sept. 18.
The parade lineup will start at 12:15 p.m. at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool, and the parade – which will make its way downtown – begins at 1:45 p.m.
Entries that involve a large group or floats are asked to practice social distancing or wear masks for the parade. This may require an extra float or wagon to divide a large group.
To participate, email Jason Pounds at jpounds@houston.k12.mo.us.
Homecoming T-shirts are also available from Pounds for $10 each. Orders are taken at Pounds’ email address and payments can be dropped off at the high school office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.