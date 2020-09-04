HOMECOMING

Homecoming is Friday, Sept. 18. The Houston Alumni Association will not hold its mixer or breakfast this year due to COVID-19.

Houston High School's annual homecoming parade is set for Friday, Sept. 18.

The parade lineup will start at 12:15 p.m. at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool, and the parade – which will make its way downtown – begins at 1:45 p.m.

Entries that involve a large group or floats are asked to practice social distancing or wear masks for the parade. This may require an extra float or wagon to divide a large group.

To participate, email Jason Pounds at jpounds@houston.k12.mo.us.

Homecoming T-shirts are also available from Pounds for $10 each. Orders are taken at Pounds’ email address and payments can be dropped off at the high school office.

