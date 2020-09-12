Houston High School will host homecoming activities Friday, including a parade, coronation and other activities, including Friday night’s football game against Cabool.
The parade lineup begins at 12:15 by the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool on King Street. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and eventually make its way through the downtown business district. To participate contact Jason Pounds at jpounds@houston.k12.mo.us. The school asks that large groups or floats practice social distancing — which may require an extra float or wagon to divide a large group.
Houston High School will celebrate throughout the week with the theme, "It's the End of the World As We Know It (And We Feel Fine).”
Special spirit days are planned for the week:
Monday: Red Kingdom - Chiefs win Super Bowl (Wear Chiefs or Tigers gear)
Tuesday: Tiger Kings and Murder Hornets: (Dress like an animal)
Wednesday: Distance Learning (PJs and sweat pants)
Thursday: Essential Employees (Dress for your dream job)
Friday: We Feel Fine Friday (Red and Black or homecoming shirts)
