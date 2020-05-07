HHS

The Houston School District will hold graduation ceremonies 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Tiger Stadium.

The announcement was made by Dr. Allen Moss, school superintendent.

Graduation was originally set for this Saturday, but it was cancelled as classes were dismissed for the year in Missouri due to the coronavirus. No cases have been reported in Texas County.

Education shifted to homes, and school districts cancelled their graduation ceremonies, hoping that eventually they would be able to recognize the senior class.

For Houston, it is hoped that day will be June 6. The date is subject to change due to local, state and federal guidelines. Additional details will be announced over the next week or so.

