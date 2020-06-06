HHS

The Houston School District will hold graduation ceremonies at 7 tonight (Saturday) at Tiger Stadium.

The Houston Herald will broadcast it live at houstonherald.com/live

Graduation was originally set for May, but it was postponed as classes were dismissed early for the year in Missouri due to the coronavirus. One case has been reported in Texas County.

Education shifted to homes, and school districts postponed their graduation ceremonies, hoping that eventually they would be able to recognize the senior class.

