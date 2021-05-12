Seniors graduating from Houston High School will receive diplomas during ceremonies Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

Commencement begins at 7 p.m. Valedictorian is Jessi Willhite. Salutatorian is Danielle Walker.

Here are members of the class of 2021: Summer Albrecht, Cody Allen, Skye Arnold, Kaileigh Barker, Katlyn Bittle, Bryce Bloomer, Zachary Brannan, Austin Bressie, Hannah Brooks, Alex Castleman, Isaac Choate, Christopher Cichon, Zeke Cornman, Sonny Crawford, Jacina Crockett, Jarrett Ely, Dakotah Erbschloe.

Evan Fisher-Koch, Angel Fitzgerald, Janessa Foster, Ty Franklin, Nora Ful-bright, Kellsi Gayer, Madison Graeff, Mark Hansen, Clayton Hayes, Abbigale Henry, Seth Henry, Kaylee Hock, Michael Hollingsworth, Hailey Hoyle, Saydie Hughes, Daniel Hutcheson, Kaelan Ireland, Ty Jones, Marie Kennedy, Candice LaCovey, Jaida Lassiter, Rene Lathrom, Christian Leonard.

Alexis McIntosh, Amelia McKinney, Trevor Mitchell, Robert Morgan, Aaron Morton, Samra Morton, Ethan Norris, Prairie Nunnery, Parker Otte, Devin Parker, Alexis Pecoraro, Summer Reed, Nicholas Rippinger, Wyatt Rist.

Keslie Robertson, Svetlana Savinovskaia, Han-nah Sawyer, Riley Scheets, Samantha Schmidt, Emily Scott, Lukas Sewell, Raionnah Stanton, Rylee Stell, Parker Stilley, Jared Sutton, Kadence Tallman, Dakota Terry, Hayden Topping, Kaitlyn Trentham, Leighanna Vanhorn, Braeden Vasseur, Danielle Walker, Emma Wetzel, Madison Wetzel, Austin White, Jessi Willhite and Destiny York.

