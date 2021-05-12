Seniors graduating from Houston High School will receive diplomas during ceremonies Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
Commencement begins at 7 p.m. Valedictorian is Jessi Willhite. Salutatorian is Danielle Walker.
Here are members of the class of 2021: Summer Albrecht, Cody Allen, Skye Arnold, Kaileigh Barker, Katlyn Bittle, Bryce Bloomer, Zachary Brannan, Austin Bressie, Hannah Brooks, Alex Castleman, Isaac Choate, Christopher Cichon, Zeke Cornman, Sonny Crawford, Jacina Crockett, Jarrett Ely, Dakotah Erbschloe.
Evan Fisher-Koch, Angel Fitzgerald, Janessa Foster, Ty Franklin, Nora Ful-bright, Kellsi Gayer, Madison Graeff, Mark Hansen, Clayton Hayes, Abbigale Henry, Seth Henry, Kaylee Hock, Michael Hollingsworth, Hailey Hoyle, Saydie Hughes, Daniel Hutcheson, Kaelan Ireland, Ty Jones, Marie Kennedy, Candice LaCovey, Jaida Lassiter, Rene Lathrom, Christian Leonard.
Alexis McIntosh, Amelia McKinney, Trevor Mitchell, Robert Morgan, Aaron Morton, Samra Morton, Ethan Norris, Prairie Nunnery, Parker Otte, Devin Parker, Alexis Pecoraro, Summer Reed, Nicholas Rippinger, Wyatt Rist.
Keslie Robertson, Svetlana Savinovskaia, Han-nah Sawyer, Riley Scheets, Samantha Schmidt, Emily Scott, Lukas Sewell, Raionnah Stanton, Rylee Stell, Parker Stilley, Jared Sutton, Kadence Tallman, Dakota Terry, Hayden Topping, Kaitlyn Trentham, Leighanna Vanhorn, Braeden Vasseur, Danielle Walker, Emma Wetzel, Madison Wetzel, Austin White, Jessi Willhite and Destiny York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.