The Houston High School football program’s annual Pig Roast and scrimmage fundraiser is scheduled for this Saturday (Aug. 15) in Tiger Stadium.
Food will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. and an intrasquad scrimmage will begin at 7.
The cost is $8 per person, which includes a pulled pork sandwich and all the fixin’s.
The HHS Tiger Pride Marching Band will perform its new halftime show during the event.
All proceeds will benefit the HHS football program.
