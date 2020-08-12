The Houston High School football program’s annual Pig Roast and scrimmage fundraiser is scheduled for this Saturday (Aug. 15) in Tiger Stadium.

Food will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. and an intrasquad scrimmage will begin at 7.

The cost is $8 per person, which includes a pulled pork sandwich and all the fixin’s.

The HHS Tiger Pride Marching Band will perform its new halftime show during the event.

All proceeds will benefit the HHS football program.

 

