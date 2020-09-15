The Houston School District announced Tuesday afternoon that the high school football team’s game against Cabool and all activities related to homecoming scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to student quarantining and COVID-19 cases.
The district announced that homecoming will be rescheduled but the game isn’t likely to be made up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.