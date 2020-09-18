The Houston School District announced Tuesday afternoon that the high school football team’s game against Cabool and all activities related to homecoming scheduled for today (Sept. 18) have been postponed due to student quarantining and  COVID-19 cases.

The district announced that homecoming will be rescheduled but the game isn’t likely to be made up.

Cabool is now playing at Windsor instead of Houston. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments