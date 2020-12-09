The Houston High School concert and jazz bands will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hiett Gymnasium.
The band also will auction pies and baked goods with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the band trip account to help reduce costs. A trip to Nashville is planned for April.
Those who want to contribute can drop off baked goods before the concert.
For information contact band director Sam VanDielen at svandielen@houston.k12.mo.us.
