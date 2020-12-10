The Houston High School boys varsity and JV basketball games scheduled for Monday (Dec. 14) at Cuba have been canceled due to quarantine issues at Cuba.

The games had originally been set for Nov. 24, but were postponed for the same reason. Personnel at both schools are hopeful they will be made up at a later date.

