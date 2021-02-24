The Houston High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams will wrap up their 2020-2021 seasons this week with South Central Association conference games that were postponed due to wintry weather.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Willow Springs Thursday for a game that tips off at 6 p.m. 

On Saturday, both the Tigers and Lady Tigers will play at Salem, with the girls game starting at 1 p.m. and the boys contest following.

