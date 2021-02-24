The Houston High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams will wrap up their 2020-2021 seasons this week with South Central Association conference games that were postponed due to wintry weather.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Willow Springs Thursday for a game that tips off at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, both the Tigers and Lady Tigers will play at Salem, with the girls game starting at 1 p.m. and the boys contest following.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.