The Houston High School baseball team's South Central Association game Thursday against Cabool will be played at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark.

At 7-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play, the Tigers are the fifth-ranked Class 3 squad in Missouri.

The game will start at 4:30 p.m. (varsity only) and will be broadcast live on Cabool's KZGM-FM (88.1), with Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey joining the KZ-88 broadcast team.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments