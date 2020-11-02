Here’s what you need to know to be prepared for election day.

Preparing to Vote

 Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in line at 7 p.m. are entitled to cast a ballot.

Voters may check their voter registration and polling place by visiting GoVoteMissouri.com, scrolling down to the “For Voters” box and clicking “Check Your Registration”. Voters can report any registration or voting problems to their local election authority; contact information can be found at sos.mo.gov/lea.

Voters are encouraged to educate themselves on the candidates and issues that will appear on their ballot. Local election authorities provide sample ballots, which voters can study, fill out, and bring with them on Election Day to use as a guide.

Know the Polling Place Rules

Missouri voters should be aware of Election Day laws. Missouri election law (115.637 RSMo.) prohibits wearing political apparel to the polls, advocating for a candidate or issue within 25 feet of a polling place, or taking photos of ballots.

Election Night Reporting: What to Expect

The Secretary of State’s Election Night Reporting site is available at enr.sos.mo.gov and will be updated throughout the night as local election authorities report results. The site will begin showing results once all voters have finished casting ballots. Locally, results appear at houstonherald.com

Local election authorities may begin posting results prior to those results appearing on the Election Night Reporting site.

Election data such as the number of registered voters, the number of absentee/mail-in ballots cast, and historical election data can be found in the media toolkit provided at sos.mo.gov/mediatoolkit.

Safety at the Polls

Local election officials are preparing polling places to provide space between voters and poll workers, and providing other safeguards, like hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields for poll workers. Other options are available, too. Curb-side voting is also available; call your local election official for details.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said his office has distributed $4.5 million to ensure safe voting environments.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments