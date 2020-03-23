In a continuing effort to continue caring for health care needs, while improving social distancing and the conservation of personal protective equipment, the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital on Fort Leonard Wood made the following changes beginning today (Monday, March 23)
- For visitation, GLWACH will only allow one visitor per patient and that visitor will be the same person during the patient’s stay.
- Pharmacy refills: It is now mandatory for patients to either call the refill line at 800.245.1953 or 573.596.0128, or login to the TRICARE Online Patient Portal at https://www.tricareonline.com/tol2/prelogin/desktopIndex.xhtml. The automated service will give you the time and date to pick up your refill. Refills will only be picked up at the Main Exchange Pharmacy at this time.
- Entering the hospital: All patients and visitors must enter the hospital through the main hospital entrance, primary care entrance or emergency room entrance.
The main hospital and emergency room entrances are open 24/7 and the Primary Care Clinic (middle door) entrance is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
These are the only entrances accessible for routine access to GLWACH.
Patients will be prescreened upon entering. Personnel are located at each of the three entrances (main hospital door, the door nearest the emergency department and the main sliding doors by the Primary Care Department) and will ask about recent travel, symptoms and contact with individuals who have a confirmed case of COVID-19. This enables GLWACH staff to help direct you to the correct location for screening, treatment or testing.
- Primary Care Clinic: In order to ensure patients receive the care needed while remaining safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our team at the Primary Care Clinic is transitioning many routine visits to virtual-care visits. This means clinic team members will call and schedule a time to speak with the patient about health care needs. Handling appointments over the phone or with the secure messaging system which is already in place will lessen foot traffic in the hospital and improve social distancing.
Patients who need to come into the clinic will be scheduled with staggered times, with those 65 and older receiving the earlier morning appointment times followed by well-baby visits for infants through six months in age in the early afternoon. All others will follow.
For those 65 and older, a pharmacist will be available for counseling and hand delivery of medications within the Primary Care Clinic from 7:30 to 10 a.m. to alleviate their need to be in a pharmacy waiting area.
Patients with allergy and infusion needs will continue to be seen on a scheduled basis.
- Dermatology Clinic: Only urgent referrals will be seen at the Dermatology Clinic. Routine referrals will be delayed for 60 days.
- Optometry Clinic: The Optometry Clinic will only be serving the Soldier recruit mission and provide emergency services, but otherwise will be closed.
- Elective surgeries have been cancelled at this time.
- Dental clinics are performing acute care visits only.
- Mother Baby Unit: Regular care will continue with the Mother Baby Unit.
- Urgent Care Clinic: An urgent care clinic, located across from the current Emergency Room, will be open Monday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
- Soldier Centered Medical Team Sick Call will be located at the Urgent Care Clinic from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.