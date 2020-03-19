LATEST NEWS

Here's a roundup of news developing Thursday due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. There have been no reported cases in Texas County. It will be updated throughout the day:

•Starting Thursday, March 19, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure workers can clean and stock products.  Find more information here.

•Here's a map to track cases.

•One of the largest churches in the region, Faith Fellowship,  said it would cancel services until school resumes or the local medical professionals feel the threat for transmitting COVID-19 has passed. It will provide online ministries. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments