Here's a roundup of news developing Thursday due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. There have been no reported cases in Texas County. It will be updated throughout the day:
•Starting Thursday, March 19, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure workers can clean and stock products. Find more information here.
•One of the largest churches in the region, Faith Fellowship, said it would cancel services until school resumes or the local medical professionals feel the threat for transmitting COVID-19 has passed. It will provide online ministries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.