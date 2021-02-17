The Houston Herald is making every attempt to keep delivery of the paper on time this week.
The paper will be at newsstands on Wednesday and in mailboxes as normal on Thursday. That comes after another round of snow fell overnight, making roads slick on Wednesday.
Significant snowfall and record low temperatures have created some logistical problems this week with the production of the newspaper. A press run that normally arrives at 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Houston Herald mailing department was delivered at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. The printer was unable to make a timely delivery due to the once-in-a-generation weather event.
Delivery of the free publication, The Messenger, may experience some delays Wednesday in some parts of the county, but should be in all mailboxes no later than Thursday.
Through planning with the Licking Post Office about 2,200 Messengers were delivered there at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. This week's Herald arrived Wednesday morning in Houston from a printing plant in Jefferson City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.