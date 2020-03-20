A hearing to determine the ballot for the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees was postponed Thursday by a judge.
In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, Houston businessman Steve Pierce said he was denied the right by County Clerk Laura Crowley to be a write-in candidate when arriving at the county clerk’s office to file paperwork. The election at that time was to be April 7. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Gov. Mike Parson has since delayed the election until June 2.
Pierce’s attorney, Brad Eidson, said Pierce should be allowed under state statute to seek the five-year term after another candidate was disqualified. Remaining on the ballot is George Sholtz of Upton. Crowley said state statute prevents her from accepting Pierce’s paperwork.
Circuit Judge John Beger will hear arguments at 9 a.m. April 9. Earlier, a trial was expected March 23.
