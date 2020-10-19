While seasons change, Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) reminds everyone that the recommendations to lower the risks of contracting COVID-19 and flattening the curve remain. As Halloween and other holidays approach, it is important for communities to remember guidelines recommended by national and local health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website (https://www.cdc.gov), there are high, moderate and low-risk Halloween activities. Higher risk activities should be avoided to limit the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19. These activities include door-to-door, traditional trick-or-treating where treats are physically handed to children, crowded costume parties held indoors and trunk-or-treat events where treats are physically handed out from vehicle trunks closely aligned in large parking lots.
Moderate-risk activities include participating in one-way trick-or-treating where treats are packaged and spaced individually for pick-up on a surface rather than being mixed in a bowl. Attending an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate face mask usage and 6-foot social distancing can be accommodated is considered to be another moderate risk activity.
Low-risk activities include carving pumpkins with family members in the same household, decorating your house, participating in an outdoor scavenger hunt or hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest.
For more safe and festive Halloween activities, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
While COVID-19 case numbers across the state have climbed, officials at OMC say that the local health system remains stable and prepared for continued COVID-19 volumes as the pandemic progresses.
“We have anywhere from 5 to 11 patients suffering from COVID-19 infection admitted in the hospital at any one time,” said Dr. William McGee, OMC chief medical officer. “We continue to have hundreds of calls through our COVID-19 hotline each day and test patients who need testing. This is a marathon, not a sprint. We have yet to see the finish line, and I hope the community has this mindset too. It is hard to not gather with family and friends during the holidays, but it is even harder to care for your loved ones when they have contracted the virus because of not adhering to the recommendations.”
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, please call OMC’s COVID-19 hotline at 417-505-7120. The hotline is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
