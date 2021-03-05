The Texas County Health Department updated COVID-19 numbers in the county on Friday.
On Tuesday-Thursday, there were four confirmed cases. Another eight were isolated at home. There were no hospitalizations.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,683 confirmed cases; 1,652 are off isolation. Records show 23 have died.
