The Texas County Health Department updated COVID-19 numbers in the county on Friday.

On Tuesday-Thursday, there were four confirmed cases. Another eight were isolated at home. There were no hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,683 confirmed cases; 1,652 are off isolation. Records show 23 have died.

