The number of hospitalized stood at six Friday, up two from Wednesday; the number of positive cases at home were 36, down 14 from Wednesday.

The Texas County Health Department reported six persons were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19. 

Those positive in isolation dropped from 50 to 36 — from Wednesday to Friday. 

Since the pandemic began, there have been 514 cases, up 12 since Wednesday. Three have died and 469 recovered.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday that the county's positivity rate of tests conducted stood at 30 percent during the last seven days. That's No. 25 in the state among counties.

CoxHealth said Friday its bed count set it a new high since the crisis began. Missouri reported a record number of hospitalizations on Friday, for the third day in a row, with 1,443 patients statewide with suspected and confirmed COVID-19.

