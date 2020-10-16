The Texas County Health Department reported six persons were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19.
Those positive in isolation dropped from 50 to 36 — from Wednesday to Friday.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 514 cases, up 12 since Wednesday. Three have died and 469 recovered.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday that the county's positivity rate of tests conducted stood at 30 percent during the last seven days. That's No. 25 in the state among counties.
CoxHealth said Friday its bed count set it a new high since the crisis began. Missouri reported a record number of hospitalizations on Friday, for the third day in a row, with 1,443 patients statewide with suspected and confirmed COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.