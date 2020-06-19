CASE IDENTIFIED

The Texas County Health Department said Friday night a second case of COVID-19 has been identified in the county. 

A post on a social media site did not say when the case was verified or where the patient lives in the county. 

Here's the statement:

"Texas County Health Department reports 2nd positive COVID-19 test has been identified. This case is not linked to any previously identified cases. The patient was notified they tested positive for COVID-19. The public health nurse contact tracing investigation indicates community exposure from this case is low risk. Public notification of travel locations/times, if any, are made only when occurring within 48 hours prior to a positive test or symptoms.
The patient’s identity will remain confidential, and no further personal information will be released. The patient is following all public health guidance for designated time of isolation at home. Close contacts are following public health guidance for 14 days’ self-quarantine at home.
There have been 1,781 negative Covid-19 results reported for the county. The positive Covid-19 reported previously is shown as recovered."

