Texas County’s rising COVID-19 cases on Monday placed it in the top 10 counties with increasing caseloads for the third consecutive day.
The Missouri Department of Health said the county was No. 4 in the highest percentage increase of cases over the last week. The state’s tally of the county stood at 279, up from 217 a week earlier. That’s a 29 percent increase in cases in seven days. No. 1 in the state is nearby Wright County at 41 percent. The county had been as high as No. 3 on the list.
The Texas County Health Department’s headcount — 268 cumulative cases with 219 recovered — was somewhat lower. It said a variety of factors keep the state and county figures from balancing. It believed some Missouri Department of Corrections cases might be included. On Monday night, the prison department was reporting two active staff cases and four active prisoners at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking.
“We urge everyone to monitor their health and children's health. If sick, stay home unless to seek medical care. What can occur is several days after onset of illness (one or more symptoms) a person gets worse, and then a positive COVID-19 test. A person is considered potentially infectious 48 hours prior to onset of any symptoms,” it said in a statement.
“Area physicians can test for COVID-19. Call before going in so they can advise on when to test. Particularly if you are high risk for complications, and have symptoms, contact your doctor right away,” it said Monday evening.
The health department reported 46 were in isolation in the county — a new high. One person is hospitalized and two have died.
