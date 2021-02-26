COVID-19 UPDATE

Texas County recorded 10 COVID-19 cases in the last three days, the county health department reported Thursday.

Of those, seven were confirmed on Tuesday.

There are 10 in isolation at home. Three are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,677 confirmed cases in the county. Of those, 1,640 are off isolation.

