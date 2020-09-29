The Texas County Health Department is offering flu shots.

They are available on walk-in basis at its North U.S. 63 offices in Houston. No appointment needed. For drive-thru curbside service call upon arrival at 417-967-4131. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Fridays.

The Cabool office is open 8:30 to 4 p.m.  Wednesdays. The number is 417-962-0131.

