Statement of Texas County Health Department this afternoon: 

"Texas County is a COVID-19 hotspot. 28 positive cases have been reported in the last 3 days. 8 patients are currently hospitalized. 5 cases in the last 7 days are breakthrough vaccine cases, and one positive person had previously tested positive in 2020.

Please call the health department at 417-967-4131 for information about the virus or vaccine availability."

