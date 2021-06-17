Statement of Texas County Health Department this afternoon:
"Texas County is a COVID-19 hotspot. 28 positive cases have been reported in the last 3 days. 8 patients are currently hospitalized. 5 cases in the last 7 days are breakthrough vaccine cases, and one positive person had previously tested positive in 2020.
Please call the health department at 417-967-4131 for information about the virus or vaccine availability."
