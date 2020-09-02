The Texas County Health Department issued an advisory Wednesday afternoon for anyone who attended a memorial service at Cabool on Aug. 26.
The statement:
“Nurse contact tracing has determined a potential elevated community exposure risk related to a gathering involving close personal interactions where an attendee was symptomatic prior to positive Covid-19 test. All those identified as high risk close contacts have been advised to self-quarantine at home.
“However, since the gathering may include a number of “unknown” contacts and their levels of contact, we are advising any person who attended the memorial service at Cabool Victory Worship Center on Aug. 26, 2020, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., to closely monitor themselves for symptoms through Sept 8.”
