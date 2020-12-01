Amid rising COVID-19 cases and a lack of resources, the Texas County Health Department said Monday night it is changing its focus of conducting case investigation.
“Local health departments have worked tirelessly to contact each and every positive case, and each and every identified close contact. As cases continue to rise and with widespread community transmission of COVID-19, this has become less effective in determining where a case may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who all they have exposed,” it announced.
The health department said it will no longer call every close contacts of positive cases. “With the increase in cases and limited resources we will prioritize case investigation, following up on cases and their household contacts; on populations that are at higher risk for severe illness; and cases where early investigation will yield the greatest mitigation impact. We will continue to focus on assisting schools, and long-term care facilities/other locations which have shown to be places where outbreaks are most likely to occur, vaccine planning and when requested, assist cases with their reported contacts notifications, as well as increasing our time available to answer general phone calls/questions,” it said in a statement.
For the three-day holiday period ending Monday, there were 29 positive COVID-19 cases identified. There are 33 positive cases in isolation and seven are hospitalized. Since the pandemic began 962 are off isolation and 10 died. For the first time, the number of cumulative cases crossed the 1,000 mark by 12.
Texas County’s change in focus isn’t unique. Similar health departments throughout the state are announcing similar shifts. Metropolitan areas have expressed concerns about decreasing bed availability.
Missouri has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. “With more testing, there have been increasing delays in lab turn around, the reporting of test results, delays for timely contract tracing,” the county health department announced.
Delays in contact tracing across the state come from a variety of factors:
• It may take several days for a local health department to receive positive results.
• Not all lab results are received.
• Not all lab results have the correct contact information and many do not have contact information at all.
• Many people avoid answering the phone, returning phone calls or do not give complete information
TAKING ACTION
“If you get a call from your doctor with a positive result, please take timely and early action to slow the spread of the virus within your friends, family and coworkers. Do not wait for a call from the health department to begin your own contact tracing,” it said.
Stay home until you receive your test result.
If you are positive, isolate yourself from household members as soon as possible for 10 days.
Let your household and close contacts know that you tested positive and ask them to quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure to you. A close contact is anyone that you were within 6 feet of for at least 15 minutes starting two days before becoming symptomatic.
Tips:
• This notification should inform close contacts of the exposure and the date of exposure.
• These exposed individuals should quarantine for 14 days from that exposure date.
• Quarantined individuals should monitor themselves for symptoms daily and seek testing if symptoms develop.
“Living in a household with a positive case greatly increases your likelihood of contracting COVID-19 and quarantining away from individuals within a household is extremely important. This means separate living quarters (bedrooms and bathrooms when possible), wearing masks when you must be in the same space (limiting this as much as possible), practicing good hygiene and disinfecting,” the health department said in its statement.
“We are urging everyone to continue to take responsibility for their own health and to protect others. Please reconsider attending large events that bring together people that are outside of your normal interactions with those in your household.”
The Centers for Disease Control says the best way to limit spread and protect residents is to wear a mask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.