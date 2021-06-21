Texas County has recorded 48 cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days, the Texas County Health Department said Monday.
The jump follows similar reports in other southwest Missouri counties as the more viral delta variant arrived. Missouri has the worst rate of infection in the United States. Southwest Missouri, which has a low vaccination rate, is being highlighted throughout the country as a hotspot.
There are nine hospitalized as a result in the county. Another 30 are in isolation at home.
In the last 30 days, as of late last week, Texas County Memorial Hospital has completed 291 COVID-19 tests; 74 were positive. In the period running from June 13-19, there were 131 tests conducted. Of those, 39 were positive — or about 30 percent. There were five patients hospitalized there on Monday, officials said. None had been vaccinated.
