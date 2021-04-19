The Texas County Health Department reported Monday six additional cases of COVID-19 in the prior week.
There were five positive cases isolated at home. No one was hospitalized.
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with locally up to three inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm ground temperatures and above freezing air temperatures are expected to quickly melt snow as it falls. However, moderate to briefly heavy snowfall are expected to lead to slippery road conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&
The Texas County Health Department reported Monday six additional cases of COVID-19 in the prior week.
There were five positive cases isolated at home. No one was hospitalized.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.